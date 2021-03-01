PREVIOUS|
Deals

Xbox Series X available from the Microsoft Store right now [Now sold out]

The console will likely sell out quickly

Mar 1, 2021

1:22 PM EST

0 comments

Update 01/03/2020 1:32pm ET: The Series X is now out of stock.

If you’re looking to buy an Xbox Series X, you can get your hands on one directly from the Microsoft Store right now.

The retailer’s online store has Xbox Series X consoles on sale for $599. If you’d rather the smaller, less powerful Series S, you can get one for $379.Â 

For more on both consoles, check out our review of Xbox Series X and Series S.

This story will be updated when the Series X is out of stock.

Source: MicrosoftÂ 

Related Articles

News

Mar 1, 2021

12:37 PM EST

Microsoft testing 1080p, PC support for xCloud game streaming: report

News

Feb 17, 2021

12:00 PM EST

Microsoft adds new Xbox Series X/S ‘FPS boost’ to Far Cry 4, Watch Dogs 2 and more

Deals

Feb 25, 2021

11:28 AM EST

Microsoft’s Xbox Series X now in stock at Amazon [Now sold out]

Deals

Feb 23, 2021

2:32 PM EST

Microsoft’s Xbox Series X is now available at Best Buy [Now sold out]

Comments