Google has updated its Android Beta Feedback app via the Play Store in preparation for the eventual release of Android 12.
Since the creation of Android 10/Q back in 2019, the tech giant launched the Android Beta Feedback app, which allows users to report bugs without the trouble of going to its bug tracker website. This app appears automatically when a user downloads the developer preview/beta app that launched last year.
Those who didn’t uninstall the feedback app after the preview program will now get it updated to version 2.15.
Even though the app received an update, it’s still unusable and doesn’t explicitly hint at the Android 12 Developer Preview/Beta. However, the update itself is still a sign that the Android 12 Developer Beta is on its way.
In 2020, Google hit us with the Android 11 Developer Beta in February, so its launch this month is quite possible.
Source: 9to5Google
