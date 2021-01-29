Netflix is testing an Android timer feature that automatically stops streaming

Netflix is launching a global test for a new Android app feature that allows users to set the platform to stop streaming content after a specific period of time.
The feature currently includes four timer settings: 15 minutes, 30 minutes, 45 minutes or the end of the episode you’re currently watching.
It’s likely Netflix’s goal for this functionality is to conserve battery on Android devices and for subscribers not to get lost in a series they may have fallen asleep while watching. There’s also a possibility a timer like this could be useful for parents looking to limit their children’s Netflix time, though the feature is currently only available on ‘Adult’ Netflix profiles.
The test is currently limited to select users globally on Android devices, but the company says it’s eventually bringing the functionality to other platforms, according to The Verge.
If you happen to find that you’ve made it into the beta, first you need to start playing content on your Android device. Next, you’ll see a clock in the upper right corner of the display labelled ‘Timer.’
After tapping on the timer, you’ll be able to select between 15 minutes, 30 minutes 45 minutes or “Finish Show.”
Source: The VergeÂ
Comments