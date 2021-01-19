EB Games selling PlayStation 5 consoles at 10am ET today [Out of stock]

If you’re still looking to get your hands on a PlayStation 5, your best shot might be EB Games.
The video game retailer has stated in a tweet that it will sell a batch of the next-generation PlayStation consoles on January 19th at 10am ET/7am PT.
You can check out the online store for the Digital Edition version and standard version of Sony’s video game console.
Playstation 5 Disc and Digital consoles will be available for purchase at 10 AM EST in limited quantities!
Les consoles Playstation 5 disque et numérique seront disponibles à l'achat à 10 h HNE en quantités limitées! pic.twitter.com/jMK3wgGFBB
— EB Games Canada 👾❄️ (@EBGamesCanada) January 19, 2021
Update 10:30am ET: Both versions of the PlayStation 5 are now sold out.
Update 10:20am ET: When we attempted to access EB Games’ website, we were greated with the all-too-familiar ‘You Are In Line’ page. A notification currently reads that the retailer is sold out of the “PS5 Disk Console.”
Source: EB Games
