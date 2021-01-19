PREVIOUS|
EB Games selling PlayStation 5 consoles at 10am ET today [Out of stock]

Get em while they're hot

Jan 19, 2021

9:57 AM EST

0 comments

PlayStation 5

If you’re still looking to get your hands on a PlayStation 5, your best shot might be EB Games.

The video game retailer has stated in a tweet that it will sell a batch of the next-generation PlayStation consoles on January 19th at 10am ET/7am PT.

You can check out the online store for the Digital Edition version and standard version of Sony’s video game console.

Update 10:30am ET: Both versions of the PlayStation 5 are now sold out. 

Update 10:20am ET: When we attempted to access EB Games’ website, we were greated with the all-too-familiar ‘You Are In Line’ page. A notification currently reads that the retailer is sold out of the “PS5 Disk Console.”

Source: EB Games 

