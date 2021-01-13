Dragon Quest Tact launching on Android and iOS on January 27

Square Enix has announced that its Dragon Quest Tact mobile game will launch on Android and iOS in North America on January 27th.
The tactical RPG has been available in Japan since July 2020. Pre-registration is now available on the App Store and Play Store, with Square Enix promising a limited-time “King Slime” early access bonus for all players at launch.
As its name suggests, Dragon Quest Tact features turn-based, strategy-focused gameplay. Throughout the game, you’ll be able to capture signature Dragon Quest monsters like Slimes, Hybirds, and Hammerhoods and use them in battle.
Dragon Quest Tact was directed by Dragon Quest creator Yuji Horii and features music from the series’ long-running composer, Koichi Sugiyama, and monster design from Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama.
On the console side of gaming, Square Enix also recently brought the definitive edition of its acclaimed Dragon Quest XI to Xbox Game Pass — read more on that here.
Image credit: Square Enix
Comments