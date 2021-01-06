WhatsApp beta hints at public preview of multi-device support feature

WhatsApp appears to be considering a public preview of a multi-device messaging feature, according to WABetaInfo.
The Facebook-owned platform has improved significantly over the past year, but is still missing the ability to use one account across multiple devices. This feature is available on several other messaging platforms, such as Telegram, and is arguably the most anticipated feature for WhatsApp users.
After some digging, WABetaInfo has found hints that indicate WhatsApp is at least contemplating a public preview of the feature.
Multi-device support would allow users to message from any linked device without their main device being connected to the internet. Although users are currently able to message through WhatsApp Web, the tool requires an active connection to your main device.
The new feature would make it a lot easier for users to connect their tablets and laptops. Hopefully we’ll see the feature in full public preview soon.
However, as with any other feature that’s in development, it’s possible that WhatsApp might never release a public preview and may scrap plans for the feature altogether, but hopefully this isn’t the case.
Source: WABetaInfo Via: 9to5Google
