Here’s what’s coming to Sundance Now in January 2021

Dec 11, 2020

8:03 AM EST

Every month, AMC adds a number of true-crime series, dramas, thrillers and more to its Sundance Now streaming service.

Sundance Now can be enjoyed for $6.99 per month or $4.99 per month if you grab an annual membership. Sundance Now is available on Google Play and on iOS

Below is a roundup of what’s hitting Sundance Now in January.

  • The Young Victoria (January 1st)
  • Trouble the Water (January 4th)
  • The Wait (January 4th)
  • The Disappearance of My Mother (January 5th)
  • A Discovery of Witches: season 2, episode 1 (January 9th)
  • My Enemy, My Brother (January 11th)
  • I Am Not A Witch (January 11th)
  • Memphis (January 11th)
  • For Ahkeem (January 18th)
  • The Rape of Recy (January 18th)
  • Charlie’s Country (January 18th)
  • The Night Caller, episode 1 (January 19th)
  • The Stand: How One Gesture Shook the World (January 25th)
  • The Killing Floor (January 25th)
  • Blueprint (January 25th)
  • Flex is King (January 25th)

