Every month, AMC adds a number of true-crime series, dramas, thrillers and more to its Sundance Now streaming service.
Sundance Now can be enjoyed for $6.99 per month or $4.99 per month if you grab an annual membership. Sundance Now is available on Google Play and on iOS
Below is a roundup of what’s hitting Sundance Now in January.
- The Young Victoria (January 1st)
- Trouble the Water (January 4th)
- The Wait (January 4th)
- The Disappearance of My Mother (January 5th)
- A Discovery of Witches: season 2, episode 1 (January 9th)
- My Enemy, My Brother (January 11th)
- I Am Not A Witch (January 11th)
- Memphis (January 11th)
- For Ahkeem (January 18th)
- The Rape of Recy (January 18th)
- Charlie’s Country (January 18th)
- The Night Caller, episode 1 (January 19th)
- The Stand: How One Gesture Shook the World (January 25th)
- The Killing Floor (January 25th)
- Blueprint (January 25th)
- Flex is King (January 25th)
