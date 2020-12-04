I believe another contest is needed for an extra push to get us to the end of this year, which has been like no other.
How does a Bell Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G sound? Can you see it in your hands? If so, test your luck and enter this contest as we have one up for grabs!
The Note 20 Ultra 5G can hook on to Bell’s 5G network and comes powered by Snapdragon 865+ processor, 512GB of storage, 6.9-inch curved dynamic AMOLED screen measures in at 3,088 x 1440 pixels with a 21:9 aspect ratio and a 120Hz refresh rate. Other Note 20 Ultra specs include a 4,500mAh battery, an in-display fingerprint sensor, 12GB of RAM, 108-megapixel, 48-megapixel and 12-megapixel camera on its rear, and running Android 10.
Finally, as this is a Note series, Samsung has once again included the S Pen, and it now features a 40 percent improvement in latency across the Note 20 Ultra, coming in at just 9 milliseconds.
To enter the contest, do one of the following: follow us and retweet the contest on Twitter (@mobilesyrup), follow us on Instagram (@mobilesyrup), 'like' us on Facebook (Facebook.com/MobileSyrup) or subscribe to our YouTube channel.
All current MobileSyrup Twitter, Facebook, YouTube followers are automatically entered in the contest.
This contest ends December 18th and the winner will be announced shortly after.
