First OnePlus 9 renders have reportedly been leaked

A first look at the OnePlus 9 has seemingly been revealed.
Based on renders released by 91Mobiles, it looks like the upcoming OnePlus handset will sport a flat display panel that’s larger than the 6.55-inch one found in the recent OnePlus 8T.
According to 91Mobiles‘ sources, the phone will also come with a 120Hz refresh rate. While this is the same refresh rate as the OnePlus 8T, it does seemingly debunk rumours that the 9 will have 144Hz refresh rates.
Further, the new OnePlus looks to retain the curved design while including a triple-lens camera setup.
It’s important to note that even if these renders are indeed real, they are undoubtedly still early, given that the OnePlus 9 is expected to drop in 2021. Therefore, what we see in these renders could change between now and then.
