PREVIOUS|
News

First OnePlus 9 renders have reportedly been leaked

The phone might have Note 20-like cameras

Nov 14, 2020

2:57 PM EST

0 comments

OnePlus 9

A first look at the OnePlus 9 has seemingly been revealed.

Based on renders released by 91Mobiles, it looks like the upcoming OnePlus handset will sport a flat display panel that’s larger than the 6.55-inch one found in the recent OnePlus 8T.

According to 91Mobiles‘ sources, the phone will also come with a 120Hz refresh rate. While this is the same refresh rate as the OnePlus 8T, it does seemingly debunk rumours that the 9 will have 144Hz refresh rates.

Further, the new OnePlus looks to retain the curved design while including a triple-lens camera setup.

It’s important to note that even if these renders are indeed real, they are undoubtedly still early, given that the OnePlus 9 is expected to drop in 2021. Therefore, what we see in these renders could change between now and then.

Source: 91Mobiles Via: Engadget

Related Articles

News

Nov 14, 2020

5:06 PM EST

Here are the Samsung Galaxy S21 series’ specs and features: report

News

Nov 14, 2020

12:51 PM EST

PS5 download issue forcing some users to factory reset their consoles

News

Nov 14, 2020

10:04 AM EST

Did you buy Sony’s PlayStation 5 or Microsoft’s Xbox Series X/S?

News

Nov 14, 2020

10:02 AM EST

Google celebrates Diwali 2020 with easter egg in Search

Comments