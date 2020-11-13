PlayStation Store now running ‘Games Under $20’ sale

The PlayStation Store has kicked off a ‘Games Under $20’ sale on PlayStation 4 games on the PlayStation Store.
Here are some of the most notable deals:
- Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection — $16.04 (regularly $53.49)
- Astro Bot Rescue Mission — $14.99 (regularly $29.99)
- Far Cry New Dawn — $14.99 (regularly $49.99)
- Firewall Zero Hour — $19.49 (regularly $29.99)
- Gravity Rush Remastered — $10.88 (regularly $32.99)
- Jak and Daxter Bundle — $19.79 (regularly $53.49)
- Overcooked — $6.89 (regularly $22.99)
- What Remains of Edith Finch — $8.09 (regularly $26.99)
The full list of deals can be found here. The Games Under $20 sale ends on December 1st.
It’s worth noting that the newly released PlayStation 5 can play almost every PS4 game, including all of these. Therefore, you can buy any of these while on sale and play them on your new console if you were able to get one.
Image credit: PlayStation
