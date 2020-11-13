PREVIOUS|
News

PlayStation Store now running ‘Games Under $20’ sale

With Astro's Playroom coming pre-installed on every PS5, it's a good time to jump into Astro Bot Rescue Mission on PS VR

Nov 13, 2020

7:04 AM EST

0 comments

Astro Bot Rescue Mission

The PlayStation Store has kicked off a ‘Games Under $20’ sale on PlayStation 4 games on the PlayStation Store.

Here are some of the most notable deals:

The full list of deals can be found here. The Games Under $20 sale ends on December 1st.

It’s worth noting that the newly released PlayStation 5 can play almost every PS4 game, including all of these. Therefore, you can buy any of these while on sale and play them on your new console if you were able to get one.

Image credit: PlayStation

Related Articles

News

Nov 13, 2020

9:43 AM EST

Get the jump on these early Black Friday tech deals from Best Buy Canada

News

Nov 13, 2020

8:04 AM EST

Apple’s iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max are now available in Canada

News

Nov 12, 2020

9:01 PM EST

TCL celebrates Black Friday with TCL 10 Pro and 10L discounts

News

Nov 12, 2020

8:03 PM EST

Princes’ Gate in Toronto lit up last night in celebration of PS5 launch

Comments