Stadia code suggests an iOS web app is coming soon

A new line of code from a Stadia teardown suggests that the devs are working to bring it to iOS 14 and iPadOS 14.
The code doesn’t say much, but it clearly denotes Apple devices, which is a good sign. It’s suspected that Google has made getting Stadia working on Apple hardware more of a priority now that Amazon Luna is out with iOS support.
Two main reasons blocked Google from placing Stadia on iOS in the past. The first reason is that the App Store makes game streaming services submit every game for App Store review, making the App Store a non-viable option. The second reason is that before iOS 14, Safari wasn’t capable of running Stadia as a web app.
However, that’s all changed with Apple’s fall update, opening the door to game streaming services on iOS and iPadOS 14.
The code found by the YouTube Channel Gem Stadia says, “New! Play on this browser” followed by ““safari”:d=(_.Ib(“iPad”)_.Ib(“iPhone”).” This suggests that there will be some kind of workaround to let gamers play their games from Safari on mobile devices.
The next bit of discovered code says, “Gameplay here is still in development. As we test performance and add more features, your feedback will help us improve the Stadia experience for everyone.” Suggesting Google is going to launch Stadia on iOS in beta without the full suite of features.
A rogue app called Stadium is a web browser that tricks Stadia to believe that it’s running on a desktop version of Chrome. This basically proves that Stadia can run as a web app on mobile. On top of this Nvidia has developed a web version of its game streaming service that also runs on iOS, so Google is playing catch-up with a few companies right now.
