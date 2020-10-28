SkipTheDishes partners with Wine Rack to delivery alcohol across Ontario

SkipTheDishes has partnered with Wine Rack to deliver alcohol throughout Ontario.
Starting October 29th, SkipTheDishes will begin delivering from 34 stores Wine Rack stores in Toronto, and over 100 stores across Ontario shortly after launch.
The company notes that with the holiday season around the corner, this partnership helps customers avoid long line ups and shop from home.
“Delivery is increasingly becoming an important part of our business at Wine Rack, as our customers’ expectations and purchase habits are shifting,” said Jon Purdy, the senior brand manager of Arterra Wines Canada, in a press release.
Wine Rack will also be offering gift baskets available for delivery through SkipTheDishes during the holiday season.
Source: SkipTheDishes
