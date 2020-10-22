Avocados from Mexico and Cornershop offering free avocados, on-demand delivery in Canada

Avocados from Mexico has partnered with grocery delivery service Cornershop to offer exclusive discounts on avocados delivered to consumers in Ontario and Quebec.
Now, those in Toronto, Ottawa, Gatineau, Montreal and Quebec City can order avocados through the Cornershop and Uber Eats mobile apps and websites two special offers.
The first is same-day delivery, while the second is a limited-time offer wherein Cornershop Pop members can buy two avocados and get one free, and non-members can buy three of the fruit to get one free.
Avocados from Mexico says the service is offered through retail partners like Walmart, Metro and Longo’s and will be available from October 22nd, 2020 to December 10th, 2020.
Cornershop says this is the first time it has partnered on a promotional program in Canada to deliver fresh produce.
Image credit: Kjokkenutstyr.net
Source: Avocados from Mexico
Comments