Telus’ Owner’s Advantage plan includes 50GB of data, yearly upgrades and more

Vancouver-based national telecom Telus has launched a new plan aimed at small business owners. Dubbed the ‘Owner’s Advantage’ plan, it comes with 50GB of data and several benefits.
Currently, Telus is offering the Owner’s Advantage plan for $110 per month (normally it’s $120). It includes 50GB of regular-speed, non-shareable data followed by unlimited usage at throttled speeds of up to 512Kbps. It also has unlimited nationwide calling and texting, plus Telus says the plan is eligible for its ‘Multi Unit Discount,” which reduces the monthly cost based on the number of devices on the account.
Considering Telus’ current Peace of Mind plans for small businesses cost $95 for 20GB of unlimited data (now on sale for $75 per month) or $95 for 10GB with Canada and U.S. calling and messaging, $110 a month for 50GB is pretty solid.
However, there’s a lot more to this plan than just the data. It includes one year of complimentary access to Telus’ Health Virtual Care for the business owner, their family and ten of their employees. Heath Virtual Care offers access to on-demand virtual healthcare. Some of the other benefits are as follows:
- Yearly upgrades – Telus says customers on the Owner’s Advantage plan can get the “latest and most advanced 5G smartphones every year.”
- Same-day device repair – Includes same-day screen repairs available at Mobile Klinik locations.
- Fast customer support – Owner’s Advantage plan includes “front of the line access” to customer support.
The Owner’s Advantage plan will have the discounted price for a limited time during Small Business Month. It should go back up to $120 after Small Business Month ends.
You can learn more about the plan on Telus’ website.
