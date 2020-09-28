PREVIOUS|
Sonos partners with Disney, offers six-months of Disney+ with purchases

There's also a new Sonos Sound system lineup

As Disney+ ramps up for the release of the second season of The Mandalorian, Sonos has partnered with the media giant to offer several interesting tie-in events and a Disney+ streaming deal.

Beyond that, the company has also announced its next lineup of Sonos Sound System musical guests.

How to get six-months of Disney+

To get the free Disney+ bonus, people will need to buy one of Sonos’ home theatre bundles or speakers like the Arc or the Beam.

The cheapest way to get this deal would be to buy the Sonos Beam, which costs $500 CAD. 

Other speakers and bundles include:

You can find out more about these on Sonos’ website.

A new Sonos Radio station

To further elevate the company’s tie-in with The Mandalorian, Sonos has gotten the show’s award-winning composer, Ludwig Göransson, to create a radio station for the company’s online music service. The new musical episode is going to come out in conjunction with the show on October 30th.

This new Sonos Radio episode is called ‘Things that Stuck’ and features hundreds of songs ranging from jazz and indie rock to classical and film scores. Once The Mandalorian’s soundtrack releases, Göransson is going to talk about it on the new station.

New Sonos Sound System guests

Sonos Sound System is one of the best parts of the company’s Radio offering. These are shorter segments where a musician hosts the show while discussing and playing their favourite songs.

These are super cool and a great way to discover new music.

The new lineup of artists, including some release dates, is below:

  • Fontaines D.C. (9/16)
  • Michael Kiwanuka (9/23)
  • Adia Victoria (9/30)
  • Sleaford Mods
  • Serpentwithfeet
  • Laurie Anderson
  • Beverly Glenn-Copeland
  • Geoff Barrow
  • Dinner Party
  • IDLES
  • Perfume Genius
  • Future Islands
  • A$AP Ferg
  • Georgia Anne Muldrow

If you miss out on any of these episodes or don’t have a Sonos speaker, you can listen to the company’s archive on MixCloud.

