Doom Eternal coming to Xbox Game Pass for Console in October, PC later in 2020

Xbox has confirmed that Doom Eternal will come to Xbox Game Pass for Console on October 1st.
Additionally, the id Software-developed first-person shooter will hit Game Pass for PC later in the year.
This is the first new game confirmed for Game Pass in October, but it’s definitely a strong addition. Released in March, Doom Eternal went on to garner a Metacritic score of 88 on both Xbox One and PC, making it one of the highest-rated games of the year.
Doom Eternal is also the first of many Bethesda-published games that will be coming to Game Pass in the future.
That’s because Microsoft confirmed earlier this week that it is set to acquire Bethesda parent company ZeniMax Media for $7.5 billion USD (about $10 billion CAD). As part of that deal, Microsoft will bring Bethesda’s extensive catalogue of games to Game Pass, including, notably, its mysterious space RPG Starfield.
Xbox Game Pass for Console and PC each cost $11.99 CAD/month in Canada, while Xbox Game Pass Ultimate — which includes the service on both console and PC, as well as Android game streaming) — is priced at $16.99/month.
Image credit: Bethesda
Source: Xbox
Comments