News

Best Buy offers free Lenovo smart clock with Google Nest Hello or security camera purchase

Sep 22, 2020

7:05 PM EDT

lenovo smart clock

Best Buy Canada is bundling in a free Lenovo Smart Clock with the purchase of a Google Nest security camera or smart doorbell. This is certainly a good deal for those in the market to amp up and secure your pad.

To score the free Lenovo Smart Clock, Best Buy notes that you only have to “add a Google Nest security camera or doorbell to your cart” and it will automatically be inserted at checkout. The value of the Lenovo smart clock is $70.

In addition, there is another promo that knocks 15 percent off the total price when you spend over $500 on a minimum of 2 select Google Nest products. You can use this promo and also score the Lenovo smart clock, too.

Check it out here at Best Buy Canada.

