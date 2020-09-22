PREVIOUS
News

Some Apple services, including Apple TV+ and Apple Music, are experiencing issues

Not everyone is affected

Sep 22, 2020

12:55 PM EDT

0 comments

If you’ve been experiencing issues with an Apple service today, you’re not alone. The tech giant’s System Status page shows problems with quite a few services.

According to the page, Apple Music, Apple TV+, both the Mac and iOS App Stores plus the iTunes Store are all having trouble.

There’s no mention of what caused the issue, but since Apple has highlighted it on its page, it would seem that the company is actively working to resolve the problems.

Other reports mention that some users are still able to access the services, so it’s hard to pin down how widespread this outage is.

Source: Apple System Status 

