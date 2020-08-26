PREVIOUS|
Uber to expand its operations across Quebec this fall

The rideshare service currently only operates in three cities in the province

Aug 26, 2020

2:53 PM EDT

Uber has announced that it plans to make its rideshare services available throughout Quebec starting this fall.

The company currently only operates in Montreal, Quebec and Gatineau as part of ongoing pilot programs introduced in 2016.

“Since the beginning of our pilot programs in Quebec, we have been collaborating with the ministère des Transports and will continue to work with their teams and key industry stakeholders to develop sustainable mobility solutions for everyone, in all regions, said Jonathan Hamel, the head of public affairs for Uber in Quebec, in a press release.

“We are grateful to the Quebec government for its confidence in our operations and the hard work needed to bring ridesharing to the province,” he stated.

Uber is encouraging Quebecers who are interested in working with the company to sign up to drive on the Uber app.

Source: Uber

