PREVIOUS
News

Virgin Mobile, Fido and Koodo now offering $50/9GB plan

Aug 21, 2020

3:28 PM EDT

0 comments

Virgin Mobile, Fido and Koodo are now offering a $50/9GB plan.

Currently, these sub-brands are now offering a 5GB bonus to their regular $50/4GB plan, which essentially offers the aforementioned $50 for 9GB of data promotion.

For Virgin Mobile, this is a Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) plan.

Virgin is also offering:

  • $50/9GB
  • $55/11GB
  • $60/13GB
  • $75/15GB

The $55 for 11GB and the $60 for 13GB seem like the best options in my opinion, however, $50 for 9GB is still not that bad.

Rogers’ sub-brand Fido is also advertising $50 for 9GB of data, but this only works for new activations or hardware upgrades and not BYOD. Fido is also offering the above promos as well.

Koodo first only offered $50 for 9GB through Walmart, but it has now expanded it to its website. Similar to Fido, to get access to $50/9GB, you need to purchase a new smartphone with one of Koodo’s Tab plans.

In fact, you won’t even see it on their website unless you add a smartphone to your cart with a Tab plan. Koodo is also now also offering Virgin Mobile’s BYOD plans if you purchase a new phone.

It’s also worth noting that Rogers, Bell and Telus are still offering $75 for 20GB deals.

Source: Koodo, Virgin Mobile, Fido

Related Articles

News

Aug 17, 2020

10:26 AM EDT

Here are the changes to Canadian carrier rate plans this week [August 17 – August 23]

News

Aug 13, 2020

11:36 AM EDT

Telus launches sale with $85/20GB promo plan, deals on iPhone, Samsung and more

News

Aug 14, 2020

10:55 AM EDT

Telus brings back $75/20GB plan once again, available until August 24

News

Aug 19, 2020

9:40 AM EDT

CRTC considering possible fines of up to $1.2 million for Telus and Iristel

Comments