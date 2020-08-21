Virgin Mobile, Fido and Koodo now offering $50/9GB plan

Virgin Mobile, Fido and Koodo are now offering a $50/9GB plan.
Currently, these sub-brands are now offering a 5GB bonus to their regular $50/4GB plan, which essentially offers the aforementioned $50 for 9GB of data promotion.
For Virgin Mobile, this is a Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) plan.
Virgin is also offering:
- $50/9GB
- $55/11GB
- $60/13GB
- $75/15GB
The $55 for 11GB and the $60 for 13GB seem like the best options in my opinion, however, $50 for 9GB is still not that bad.
Rogers’ sub-brand Fido is also advertising $50 for 9GB of data, but this only works for new activations or hardware upgrades and not BYOD. Fido is also offering the above promos as well.
Koodo first only offered $50 for 9GB through Walmart, but it has now expanded it to its website. Similar to Fido, to get access to $50/9GB, you need to purchase a new smartphone with one of Koodo’s Tab plans.
In fact, you won’t even see it on their website unless you add a smartphone to your cart with a Tab plan. Koodo is also now also offering Virgin Mobile’s BYOD plans if you purchase a new phone.
It’s also worth noting that Rogers, Bell and Telus are still offering $75 for 20GB deals.
Source: Koodo, Virgin Mobile, Fido
