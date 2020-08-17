A reader has sent MobileSyrup a screenshot of an offer that details how Fido is giving select subscribers 5GB of bonus data for free.
The screenshot reads as follows:
“We think you deserve more data, so here’s 5GB per month for free — yeah you read that right. Free. Just sign in to your Fido My Account and accept the offer before August 30th, 2020, and the data will be added to your current plan. No extra cost, no new contract, no kidding.”
The screenshot suggests that all users can take advantage of the deal, but a thread on Redflagdeals indicates that some subscribers are getting different offers. That said, many people are confirming that this deal is available for them as well.
To see if you have the offer available, go to the Fido website and log into your account. You can also check for the deal in the Fido app.
