Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra render leaks in Mystic White colour variant

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is seemingly coming in a different colour variant than we thought.
Feast your eyes on the Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G in Mystic White (afaik 256GB only). More pics in our updated full leak article (scroll down a bit for the full gallery) https://t.co/g3GI3pWaTr #SamsungUnpacked #GalaxyNote20Ultra pic.twitter.com/7UDRQUxBZK
— Roland Quandt (@rquandt) July 29, 2020
Prominent leaker Roland Quandt has shared a render of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra in a Mystic White colour variant. Quandt says that as far as he knows, the Mystic White variant is only available in the 256GB storage configuration. It’s important to note that Samsung doesn’t always bring all of its colour options to Canada so we might only get the Mystic Black and Mystic Bronze variants in Canada.
The upcoming smartphone will launch at Samsung’s August 5th Unpacked event. Additionally, the device is rumoured to feature a 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED Infinity display with a 120Hz refresh rate.
Learn more about the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and what Samsung plans to bring to the Unpacked event here.
Source: Roland Quandt/Winfuture
