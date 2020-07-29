PREVIOUS|
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra render leaks in Mystic White colour variant

Rumours about the phone continue to surface ahead of its official reveal next week

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is seemingly coming in a different colour variant than we thought.

Prominent leaker Roland Quandt has shared a render of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra in a Mystic White colour variant. Quandt says that as far as he knows, the Mystic White variant is only available in the 256GB storage configuration. It’s important to note that Samsung doesn’t always bring all of its colour options to Canada so we might only get the Mystic Black and Mystic Bronze variants in Canada.

The upcoming smartphone will launch at Samsung’s August 5th Unpacked event. Additionally, the device is rumoured to feature a 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED Infinity display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Learn more about the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and what Samsung plans to bring to the Unpacked event here.

Source: Roland Quandt/Winfuture

