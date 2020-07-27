There are over 35 million wireless subscribers in Canada and if you’re in the market to switch carriers, then you’ll want to know about the latest promotions and cell phone rate plan changes. You can find all those changes and additions below in a simple, easy to read chart.
Keep in mind that rate plans are always subject to change and that we’ll do our best to keep this list updated as accurately as possible.
Canadian carrier rate plan changes this week
7-Eleven Speakout
Ongoing
- FREE SIM with the purchase of $100 top up
- $25 Account Bonus with $100 top up voucher
- FIGO Orbit II for $49.99 instead of $79.95
Bell
New
- New Promo CA/US Unlimited 15GB Promo plan for $90 for new activations and upgrades (MB/QC/SK)
- Unlimited and Connect Everything plans do not include US text, video and picture messaging anymore
- Added the Motorola Moto G Fast
- Dropped pricing on the Apple iPhone 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max, Huawei P30 Pro, Motorola Edge+, Samsung Galaxy A51, A71, S10 128GB, S10+ 128GB, S20 128GB, S20+ (128/512 GB) and S20 Ultra (128/512 GB) with SmartPay or SmartPay + Device Return
Ongoing
- Various monthly phone credits on select smartphones with SmartPay or SmartPay + Device Return Option
- FREE LG Tone wireless earbuds + $200 Visa Prepaid card with the LG Velvet 5G
- FREE Huawei Watch GT2 with new activations on the Huawei P40 Pro
- One year of Apple TV+ included when buying an Apple iPhone
- Promo on Unlimited 20GB for $80 for new activations and upgrades (main regions)
- Promo on Connect Everything 20GB for $85 for new activations and upgrades – also valid on CA & US Connect Everything for $105/mo. (main regions)
- Promo on Unlimited 15GB for $70 for new activations and upgrades (MB/QC/SK)
- Promo on Connect Everything 15GB for $75 for new activations and upgrades (MB/QC/SK)
- Promo $50 plan with 5GB (QC)
- Unlimited and Connect Everything share plans are $10/mo. cheaper in MB, QC & SK compared to main regions
- $40 waived connection fee with online order
- Family savings: $10 off all additional lines on a Connect Everything Share plan (all regions)
- Up to $700 trade-in credit with any smartphone purchase + min. $100 trade-in credit with eligible phone trade-in and purchase of a new one
- 100MB bonus data on $15 to $35 Prepaid plans or 500MB bonus data for 12 months on $45+ Prepaid plans with allowance or auto-allowance
- 50 bonus local minutes on the $15 and $20 prepaid voice plans (all regions)
- Unlimited evening & weekend Manitoba-wide calling on the $15 prepaid voice plan (MB)
- 2GB bonus data on the $45 and $55 prepaid voice and data plans OR 3GB bonus data on the $65 prepaid voice and data plan (all regions)
- $35 Prepaid Promo plan with Unlimited Talk & Text and 1GB data (all regions)
Chatr
Ongoing
- 500MB bonus data for 12 months on the $40 and $35 plans with Talk, Text & Data
- 500MB bonus with Autopay on all plans except $15 plan which comes with 250MB bonus
Fizz Mobile
Ongoing
- Decreased pricing on 6GB, 8GB, 10GB and 12GB data options by $1 to $3
Eastlink
Ongoing
- 5GB of ‘Worry Free’ data for $55/month
Fido
New
- Dropped pricing on the Apple iPhone XR and select Samsung Galaxy phones (A51, A71, S10 128GB, S10+ 128GB, S20 5G, S20+ 5G and S20 Ultra 5G) with Fido Payment Program
- $100 one-time bill credit with new phone activation on Fido payment program for Samsung Galaxy A51 and A71 when ordering online
Ongoing
- Various monthly phone credits on select smartphones with 24-mo. Fido Payment Program and Talk, Text and Data plan
- 2GB Bonus Data on the $50, $55 and $60 plans (all regions except QC)
- $100 bill credit with new phone activation on Fido payment program (QC)
- $40 waived connection fee with online order (all regions)
- $100 trade-in credit with eligible phone trade-in and purchase of a new one
- $10/mo. off 10GB Talk, Text & Data plan in MB/QC/SK compared to other regions
- $5/mo. off Talk & Text plan in QC compared to other regions
Freedom Mobile
New
- Increased pricing on the Google Pixel 4 & 4 XL, Motorola Razr , Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+ 128GB, S20+ 512GB, S20 Ultra 5G 128GB and S20 Ultra 5G 512GB with MyTab
- Dropped pricing on the Apple iPhone 11 64GB & 11 Pro 64GB, and iPhone XR 64GB with My Tab on $65 special plan
Ongoing
- One year of Apple TV+ included when buying an Apple iPhone
- Big Gig Unlimited + Talk 20GB Special plan for $65/mo. with Digital Discount
- 5GB bonus data on Unlimited 20GB and 25GB plans and on Unlimited CA + US 10GB and 30GB plans
- 3GB bonus data on Freedom 3GB, 5GB and 6GB plans
- Double data on $35 and $40 Freedom plans
- $5/mo. digital discount on all plans
- Customers who BYO phone and add a new line get $10/mo. off when activating a $50+ plan for 12 months – also available on CA + US talk plans
- $25 credit for both when referring a friend
- 8GB for $40/mo. for 12 months with BYO phone (in-store – not on WO)
- $10/mo. off the $24 and $39 prepaid plans with digital discount instead of $5/mo. off
Koodo Mobile
New
- Added the Huawei P40 Pro with bonus Huawei Watch GT2
- Dropped pricing on the Apple iPhone 11 Pro & 11 Pro Max, Huawei P30 Lite & P30 Pro, Motorola One Hyper, Samsung Galaxy A51, A71, Note10+ 256GB, S10 128GB and S10+ 128GB with the Tab.
- 2GB Bonus Data on the $50, $55 and $60 plans (all regions except QC)
Ongoing
- $100 VISA Gift card on the LG G8X ThinQ and Motorola One Hyper
- $75 VISA Gift card on the LG K61 or $50 VISA Gift card on the LG K41s
- FREE LG Tone wireless earbuds + $200 VISA Gift card with the LG Velvet 5G
- $10/mo. off $75 plan with 10GB data in MB/QC/SK compared to other regions
- $5/mo. off $35 plan with PPU data in QC compared to other regions
- $40 waived connection fee with online order
- $25 credit for both when referring a friend after they join on a postpaid plan
- Bonus 500 MB data per month when signing up for Automatic Top-Up on $30/$40/$45 Prepaid plans (all regions)
- $10 referral credit for both when referring a friend after they join on a prepaid plan
Lucky Mobile
Ongoing
- 500MB bonus with the $35 plan (2GB total with AutoPay, was 1.5GB)
- 500MB bonus with Autopay on $25+ plans or 250MB bonus on $15 plans
PC Mobile
Ongoing
- 250MB bonus data included with the $25 plan
- Unlimited Canada-wide minutes included with the $35 plan
- 1GB bonus data included with the $45 and $55 plans
Petro-Canada
Ongoing
- “$40/30 Days” promo plan with Unlimited Canada mins and 2.5GB data
- “$15/30 Days” promo plan with 100 Canada mins
- Free shipping on all phones
- $5 off SIM card with $25+ airtime purchase (in-store)
Public Mobile
Ongoing
- $35 plan now includes 2GB data (1GB + 500MB bonus with AutoPay + extra 500MB bonus data)
- 500MB bonus with Autopay on all Talk, Text & Data plans except $15 plan which comes with 250MB bonus
- $2 off every month with AutoPay Reward
- $10 credit for both when referring a friend + $1 off every 30 days as long as they stay active
Rogers
New
- Dropped pricing on Samsung Galaxy A51, A71, S10 128GB, S10+ 128GB, S20 128GB, S20+ 128GB and S20 Ultra 128GB
Ongoing
- Various monthly phone credits on select smartphones with Financing
- One month FREE of Google One cloud storage on select Android phones
- Promo on Infinite Plan 20GB for $80/mo. – valid on CA & US plans for $105/mo. (main regions)
- Promo on Infinite Plan 15GB for $70/mo. (MB/QC/SK)
- One month FREE for all Infinite Plans with BYO (QC)
- $40 waived connection fee with online order
- $10/mo. off all Infinite plans in MB, QC & SK compared to other regions
- Family savings: $10 off all additional lines on an Infinite plan (all regions)
- $50 referral credit for both after they activate
- Up to $500 trade-in credit when activating a new smartphone on a 2-year Infinite plan
SaskTel
New
- Dropped pricing on the Apple iPhone 11 Pro & 11 Pro Max, iPhone XS & XS Max with Plus Pricing and 2-yr contract
- Updated: Customers who switch, bring their own device to Sasktel and sign up to a voice and data plan save $20/mo. (was $15) + extra $10/mo. off for 12 months ($30 off total)
Ongoing
- Free Huawei Watch GT2 with the Huawei P40 Pro
- $20 Prepaid bonus with auto top-up set up
- Customers who bring their Google Pixel 3 or 3 XL get $600 off via 24 monthly bill credits of $25 when activating a new line
Telus
New
- Added the Huawei P40 Pro with bonus Huawei Watch GT2
- Dropped pricing on the Apple iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max, Huawei P30 Pro 128GB, Motorola edge+ and One Hyper, Samsung Galaxy A51, A71, Note 10+ 256GB, S10 128GB, S10+ 128GB, and S20 series (128GB) with Easy Pay and Easy Pay + Bring-it-Back option.
Ongoing
- FREE LG Tone wireless earbuds + $200 Visa Prepaid card with the LG Velvet 5G
- FREE Huawei Watch GT2 with purchase of the Huawei P40 Pro
- Promo on Peace of Mind Plus plan with 20GB for $80/mo. (main regions) OR 15GB for $70/mo. (MB/QC/SK)
- Promo on $85 Peace of Mind Connect plan with 20GB for the price of 10GB (main regions)
- Promo on $75 Peace of Mind Connect plan with 15GB for the price of 10GB (MB/QC/SK)
- Promo $60 Simple Share plan with 6GB (QC)
- $10/mo. off all 10GB and 50GB Peace of Mind, Peace of Mind Connect and Simple Share plans or $5/mo. off all 20GB plans in MB, QC & SK compared to main regions
- Family savings: $5-$15 off all lines on Peace of Mind and Simple Share Family plans (all regions)
- $40 waived connection fee with online order
- One year of Apple TV+ included when buying an Apple iPhone
- Up to $700 trade-in credit with any smartphone purchase + min. $100 trade-in credit with phone trade-in of $25 of more value and purchase of a new one
- $75 referral credit for both after they activate on a postpaid plan (select regions)
- Unlimited nationwide minutes promo on the Talk & Text 25 prepaid plan (all regions)
- 500MB bonus data with Auto Top-up on the Nationwide Talk & Text 30 and 40 prepaid plans (all regions)
- 5GB bonus data + 500MB bonus data with Auto Top-up on the Nationwide Talk, Text & Data 45 prepaid plan (all regions)
- 4GB bonus data on the Nationwide Talk, Text & Data 65 prepaid plan (all regions)
- Unlimited Evenings & Weekends province-wide minutes promo on the Talk & Text 15 prepaid plan (MB/SK)
Videotron
New
- Added the Huawei P40 and P40 Pro with Bonus Huawei Watch GT2
- Dropped pricing on the Apple iPhone Xs 256GB and LG Velvet 5G with select 2-year contract plans
- Increased pricing on the Google Pixel 3a XL 64GB and LG G8X ThinQ with select 2-year contract plans
- Up to $500 trade-in credit on select Samsung Galaxy smartphone purchase
Ongoing
- FREE LG Tone wireless earbuds + $200 Visa Prepaid card with the LG Velvet 5G
- $20 waived activation fee via customer service
- Customers who BYO phone get 1 month of service FREE on any All-Inclusive plans and on the 4GB Basic Plan
Virgin Mobile
New
- Added the Motorola Moto G Fast
- Dropped pricing on the Apple iPhone 11 Pro & 11 Pro Max, Huawei P30 Pro 128GB, and Samsung Galaxy A51, A71, S10 (128/512GB), S10+ 128GB, S20, S20+ (128/512GB), and S20 Ultra 128GB with Sweet Pay
- $100 Bonus Gift card on the Samsung Galaxy A51 and A71 on 2-year contract
Ongoing
- $75 Bonus Gift card on the LGK61 and $50 Bonus Gift card on the LG K41S on 2-year contract
- Free Huawei Watch GT2 for new activations on the Huawei P40 Pro
- $40 waived connection fee with online order
- 2GB Bonus Data on the $50, $55 and $60 plans (all regions except QC)
- Up to $700 trade-in credit with any smartphone purchase + min. $100 trade-in credit with eligible phone trade-in and purchase of a new one
