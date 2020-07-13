PREVIOUS|
Original Super Mario Bros. cartridge sells for $154,000 CAD

The auction house that sold the game says this is the most that's ever been paid for a game

Jul 13, 2020

12:43 PM EDT

An unopened copy of Nintendo’s original Super Mario Bros. game has been sold for $114,000 USD (about $154.7 million CAD).

The cartridge was purchased by an anonymous bidder in an auction in hosted by Dallas, Texas-based Heritage Auctions.

The auction house says this is the most anyone has ever paid for a video game.

Super Mario Bros.

Beyond being an original cartridge of the 1985 NES classic platformer, though, the auctioned copy of Super Mario Bros. was even more noteworthy due to its “cardboard hangtabs,” which Nintendo used with game packaging in early test markets.

Super Mario Bros. wasn’t the only game that fetched a high price during the auction. Other big sales include a prototype Sega Pluto-02 games console — an internet-supported Sega Saturn —  for $84,000 (about $114,000 CAD), a sealed copy of Mike Tyson’s Punch-Out! for $50,400 USD (toughly $68,400 CAD) and a sealed copy of Super Mario Bros. 3 for $38,400 (approximately $52,100 CAD).

Image credit: Nintendo

Source: Heritage Auctions Via: PC Gamer

