Star Wars Episode 1: Racer now available on Switch and PlayStation 4

'Two engines. One champion. No Limits.'

Jun 24, 2020

6:35 PM EDT

“Now this is podracing.”

Star Wars Episode 1: Racer is getting a second life on the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4.

The original version of Star Wars Episode 1: Racer released way back in 2002 for the Nintendo 64. The game holds the Guinness World Record for the best-selling sci-fi racing game of all time.

Episode 1: Racer was originally slated for a May release, but was delayed until June 23rd. Aspyr, the remaster’s developer, also didn’t just port the game over, either. The company added modern-looking menus that are unfortunately still a little pixelated, a revamped HUD screen and motion controls.

One other thing work noting is this rerelease of Star Wars Episode 1: Racer thankfully still features local split-screen multiplayer, just like its predecessor.

The game is available for $18.89 CAD for the Switch and $19.99 for the PlayStation 4. 

Via: The Verge

