Star Wars Episode 1: Racer now available on Switch and PlayStation 4

“Now this is podracing.”
Star Wars Episode 1: Racer is getting a second life on the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4.
The original version of Star Wars Episode 1: Racer released way back in 2002 for the Nintendo 64. The game holds the Guinness World Record for the best-selling sci-fi racing game of all time.
Episode 1: Racer was originally slated for a May release, but was delayed until June 23rd. Aspyr, the remaster’s developer, also didn’t just port the game over, either. The company added modern-looking menus that are unfortunately still a little pixelated, a revamped HUD screen and motion controls.
One other thing work noting is this rerelease of Star Wars Episode 1: Racer thankfully still features local split-screen multiplayer, just like its predecessor.
The game is available for $18.89 CAD for the Switch and $19.99 for the PlayStation 4.
Via: The Verge
Comments