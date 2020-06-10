Facebook to allow ads for non-medical masks, continue ban on surgical masks

Facebook is lifting its temporary ban on advertisements for non-medical masks on its platform and Instagram.
The social media giant notes that many health authorities now advise wearing non-medical masks, and in some cases people are required to wear them when taking public transportation or visiting a store. Due to this, Facebook is allowing people to promote and trade non-medical masks, including those that are homemade.
These products can be listed in organic posts, ads and commerce listings on Facebook and Instagram. However, Facebook is still enforcing its temporary ban on selling medical masks, like surgical or N95 masks, to prevent people from exploiting others for financial gain.
Facebook defines a non-medical mask as one that is not marketed using medical, health or prevention claims. Examples of these include homemade masks made out of household fabrics like denim or cotton.
Advertisers that want to list non-medical masks must be in good standing with a minimum advertising history of four months.
Facebook enforced a temporary ban on ads and commercial listing for masks in March to help protect against scams, misleading medical claims, medical supply shortages, inflated prices and hoarding.
Source: Facebook
Comments