Massive Nintendo Switch Summer Sale sale offers up to 50 percent off 1,300 games

Nintendo has kicked off a massive ‘Summer Sale’ on the eShop that discounts just over 1,300 games.
Deals include both first- and third-party games and offers savings of up to 50 percent.
Here are some of the most notable deals:
- Assassin’s Creed: The Rebel Collection — $24.99 CAD (regularly $49.99)
- Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker — $34.99 (regularly $49.99)
- Cuphead — $19.49 (regularly $25.99)
- Dead Cells — $25.49 (regularly $33.99)
- Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition — $18.74 (regularly $24.99)
- Diablo III: Eternal Collection — $39.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze — $55.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Doom — $39.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age — Definitive Edition — $55.99 (regularly $79.99)
- EA Sports FIFA 20 Nintendo Switch Legacy Edition — $25.99 (regularly $64.99)
- Inside — $16.37 (regularly $25.39)
- Kirby Star Allies — $55.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Mario Tennis Aces — $55.99 (regularly $79.99)
- New Super Mario Bros U. Deluxe — $55.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Ni No Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch — $25.99 (regularly $64.99)
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI — $39.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Super Mario Party — $55.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Tales of Vesperia Definitive Edition — $19.49 (regularly $64.99)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt — Complete Edition — $55.99 (regularly $79.99)
See the full list of deals here. The Summer Sale ends on June 16th at 11:59pm PT/June 17th at 2:59am ET.
Image credit: Nintendo
