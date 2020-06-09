PREVIOUS|
Massive Nintendo Switch Summer Sale sale offers up to 50 percent off 1,300 games

Save on big titles like Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze, New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, Dragon Quest XI and The Witcher 3

Jun 9, 2020

2:47 PM EDT

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe

Nintendo has kicked off a massive ‘Summer Sale’ on the eShop that discounts just over 1,300 games.

Deals include both first- and third-party games and offers savings of up to 50 percent.

Here are some of the most notable deals:

See the full list of deals here. The Summer Sale ends on June 16th at 11:59pm PT/June 17th at 2:59am ET.

Image credit: Nintendo

