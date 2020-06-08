There are over 35 million wireless subscribers in Canada and if you’re in the market to switch carriers, then you’ll want to know about the latest promotions and cell phone rate plan changes. You can find all those changes and additions below in a simple, easy to read chart.
Canadian carrier rate plan changes this week
7-Eleven Speakout
New
- $25 Account Bonus with $100 top up voucher
- FIGO Orbit II for $49.99 instead of $79.95
Bell
New
- Increased pricing on the LG Q60, Samsung Galaxy S10 128GB, S10+ 128GB with SmartPay and SmartPay + Device Return Option
- Dropped pricing on the Motorola Moto G7 Play, Google Pixel 3a 64GB, Google Pixel 4 64GB and Google Pixel 4 XL 64GB with SmartPay
- Updated offer: Promo on Unlimited and Connect Everything plans with 20GB now for $85 ($10/mo. increase for Unlimited plans) for new activations and upgrades only – also valid on CA & US Connect Everything and Unlimited plans for $105/mo. (main regions)
- Updated offer: Promo on Unlimited and Connect Everything plans with 15GB for $75 ($10/mo. increase for Unlimited plans) for new activations and upgrades only (MB/QC/SK)
Ongoing
- Various monthly phone credits on select smartphones with SmartPay or SmartPay + Device Return Option
- One year of Apple TV+ included when buying an Apple iPhone
- Promo $49 plan with 4GB
- $40 waived connection fee with online order
- Unlimited and Connect Everything share plans are $10/mo. cheaper in MB, QC & SK compared to main regions
- Family savings: $10 off all additional lines on a Connect Everything Share plan (all regions)
- Up to $700 trade-in credit with any smartphone purchase (and min $100 trade-in credit on select smartphones)
- 100MB bonus data for 12 months on $15 to $35 Prepaid plans or 500MB bonus data for 12 months on $45+ Prepaid plans with allowance or auto-allowance
- 50 bonus local minutes on the $15 and $20 prepaid voice plans (all regions) – plus unlimited evening & weekend Manitoba-wide calling on the $15 prepaid voice plan for MB only.
- 2GB bonus data on the $45 and $55 prepaid voice and data plans OR 3GB bonus data on the $65 prepaid voice and data plan (all regions)
- $35 Prepaid Promo plan with Unlimited Talk & Text and 1GB data (all regions)
Chatr
New
- Now only showing plans with AutoPay
Ongoing
- 500MB bonus with Autopay on all plans except $15 plan which comes with 250MB bonus
Fizz Mobile
Ongoing
- Increased pricing on Quebec coverage minutes by $1, and on 1GB and 2GB data options by $1 as well
- Decreased pricing on 6GB, 8GB, 10GB and 12GB data options by $1 to $3
Eastlink
Ongoing
- 5GB of Bonus Data on all Data Plans plus Eastlink customers get an extra 1GB bonus
Fido
New
- Additional $10/mo. off the Samsung S20 series for 24 months with Fido Payment Program credits on a Data, Talk and Text plan
- Increased pricing on the Samsung Galaxy S10 and S10+ with Fido Payment Program
- Decreased pricing on the Motorola Moto G7 Play with Fido Payment Program
- 7GB Promo plan for $55/mo. (QC) Get the first month free when activating on BYO phone.
Ongoing
- Various monthly phone credits on select smartphones with 24-mo. Fido Payment Program and Talk, Text and Data plan
- 5GB Promo plan for $50/mo. (all regions)
- 15GB Promo plan for $65/mo. (MB/SK)
- 12GB Promo plan for $65/mo. (QC)
- $40 waived connection fee with online order
- $5/mo. off Talk & Text plan in QC compared to other regions (2-year only)
Freedom Mobile
Ongoing
- One year of Apple TV+ included when buying an Apple iPhone
- 5GB bonus data on Unlimited 20GB and 25GB plans and on Unlimited CA + US 10GB and 30GB plans
- 3GB bonus data on Freedom 2GB, 3GB, 5GB and 6GB plans
- Double data on $25 and $35 Freedom plans
- $5/mo. digital discount on all plans
- Customers who BYO phone and add a new line get $10/mo. off when activating a $50+ plan for 12 months – also available on CA + US talk plans
- $25 credit for both when referring a friend
- 8GB for $40/mo. for 12 months with BYO phone (in-store)
- 1GB bonus data on the $29 Prepaid plan with 2GB data
- $10/mo. off the $24 and $39 prepaid plans with digital discount instead of $5/mo. off
Koodo Mobile
New
- Increased pricing on the Samsung Galaxy S10 and S10+ with select Tabs
Ongoing
- $100 Visa gift card on the Motorola One Vision with activation on the Tab
- 5GB Promo plan for $50/mo. (all regions)
- 15GB Promo plan for $65/mo. (MB/SK)
- 10GB Promo plan for $55/mo. (QC)
- 12GB Promo plan for $65/mo. (QC)
- $5/mo. off $35 plan with PPU data in QC compared to other regions
- $40 waived connection fee with online order
- $25 credit for both when referring a friend after they join on a postpaid plan
- $5/mo. credit on the $25 prepaid plans (QC)
- 2GB bonus data OR $5/mo. credit on the $35 prepaid plan with no data (QC)
- 2GB bonus data on the $45 prepaid plan with 1GB (QC)
- $10/mo. off for 12 months on the $75 prepaid plan with promo code KOODOOFFER (MB/QC/SK)
- $10 referral credit for both + bonus 1GB data booster when referring a friend after they join on a prepaid plan
Lucky Mobile
New
- 50% off SIM card when buying online
Ongoing
- 500MB bonus with the $35 plan (2GB total with AutoPay, was 1.5GB)
- 500MB bonus with Autopay on $25+ plans or 250MB bonus on $15 plans
PC Mobile
Ongoing
- 250MB bonus data included with the $25 plan
- Unlimited Canada-wide minutes included with the $35 plan
- 1GB bonus data included with the $45 and $55 plans
Petro-Canada
Ongoing
- “$40/30 Days” promo plan with Unlimited Canada mins and 2.5GB data
- “$15/30 Days” promo plan with 100 Canada mins
- Free shipping on all phones
- $5 off SIM card with $25+ airtime purchase (in-store)
Public Mobile
Ongoing
- $35 plan now includes 2GB data (1GB + 500MB bonus with AutoPay + extra 500MB bonus data)
- 500MB bonus with Autopay on all Talk, Text & Data plans except $15 plan which comes with 250MB bonus
- $2 off every month with AutoPay Reward
- $10 credit for both when referring a friend + $1 off every 30 days as long as they stay active
Rogers
New
- Increased pricing on the Samsung Galaxy S10 and S10+ with financing
- Decreased pricing on the Motorola Moto G7 Play with financing
- Updated offer: Promo on the Infinite plan with 20GB for $85 ($10/mo. increase) – also valid on CA & US plans for $105/mo. (main regions)
- Updated offer: Promo on Infinite plan with 15GB for $75 ($10/mo. increase) (MB/QC/SK)
- One month free for all Infinite Plans with BYO (QC)
Ongoing
- Various monthly phone credits on select smartphones with Financing
- $40 waived connection fee with online order
- $10/mo. off all Infinite plans in MB, QC & SK compared to other regions
- Family savings: $10 off all additional lines on an Infinite plan (all regions)
- $50 referral credit for both after they activate
- Up to $500 trade-in credit when activating a new smartphone on a 2-year Infinite plan
SaskTel
New
- Increased pricing on the Samsung Galaxy S10 (128GB), S10+ and S10e with Plus Pricing and 2-year contract
Ongoing
- Extra $10/mo. off for 12 months for customers who switch, bring their own device to Sasktel and sign up to a voice and data plan ($25 off total)
- $20 Prepaid bonus with auto top-up set up
Telus
New
- Increased pricing on the Google Pixel 3a XL, Google Pixel 4 64GB, Google Pixel 4 XL 64GB, Motorola Razr, Samsung Galaxy S10 128GB and Samsung Galaxy S10+ 128GB with Easy Pay
- Dropped pricing on the Apple iPhone XS 512GB and Motorola Razr with Easy Pay
- Unlimited nationwide minutes promo on the Talk & Text 25 prepaid plan (all regions)
- 1GB bonus data on the Nationwide Talk & Text 35 prepaid plan for main regions (2GB bonus in QC)
- Unlimited Evenings & Weekends province-wide minutes promo on the Talk & Text 15 prepaid plan (MB/SK)
- 2GB bonus data on the Nationwide Talk, Text & Data 45 and 55 prepaid plans (all regions)
- 3GB bonus data on the Nationwide Talk, Text & Data 65 prepaid plans (all regions)
Ongoing
- Promo on $85 Peace of Mind Connect plan with 20GB for the price of 10GB (main regions)
- Promo on Peace of Mind Connect and Simple Share plans with 15GB for $75 (MB/QC/SK)
- Promo $60 Simple Share plan with 5GB (MS/SK) or 6GB (QC)
- $10/mo. off all 10GB and 50GB Peace of Mind, Peace of Mind Connect and Simple Share plans or $5/mo. off all 20GB plans in MB, QC & SK compared to main regions
- Family savings: $5-$15 off all lines on Peace of Mind and Simple Share Family plans (all regions)
- $40 waived connection fee with online order
- One year of Apple TV+ included when buying an Apple iPhone
- Up to $700 trade-in credit with any smartphone purchase – suspended during COVID
- $100 referral credit for both after they activate on Peace of Mind and Peace of Mind Connect (select regions)
Videotron
New
- Dropped pricing on the Apple iPhone XS 64GB, LG G7 One and Samsung Galaxy A51 with 2-year contract
Ongoing
- Customers who BYO phone get 1 month of service FREE on on 2GB Basic Plan any Zen plans
- Double data on the 1GB and 2GB Basic plans
Virgin Mobile
New
- Dropped pricing on the Apple iPhone 11, 11 Pro (64 and 256GB only), 11 Pro Max (64GB and 256GB only), SE (2020) 64GB and XR 64GB, Google Pixel 3a, 4 64GB, and 4 XL 64GB, Motorola Moto G7 Play and Samsung Galaxy S10+ with Sweet Pay
- Updated offer: 10GB Promo plan for $55/mo. now also available with Sweet Pay – was BYO only (QC)
Ongoing
- $150 bonus gift card on the Motorola Moto G7 Play
- $100 bonus gift card on the LG Q70
- $75 bonus gift card on the LG G8X ThinQ on 2-year contract
- $40 waived connection fee with online order
- 5GB Promo plan for $50/mo. (all regions)
- 15GB Promo plan for $65/mo. (MB/SK)
- 10GB + 2GB Bonus Promo plan for $65/mo. (QC)
