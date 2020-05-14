PREVIOUS|
News

Fido Xtra perk offers two months free of YouTube Premium

Subscribers will need to redeem the perk by July 1st, 2020

May 14, 2020

2:18 PM EDT

0 comments

Fido postpaid customers can now receive YouTube Premium free for two months.

This is a Fido Xtra perk that’s available to any Fido postpaid customer currently in good standing. To access the Xtra perk head to the Fido My Account mobile app.

YouTube Premium will allow users to download videos on the app to watch offline and gives access to YouTube Music Premium. It also provides ad-free videos and allows users to play videos in the background when using other apps and when the device is locked.

YouTube Premium costs $11.99 CAD per month in Canada regularly. You’ll also need to redeem the perk by July 1st, 2020.

Via: iPhone in Canada

Related Articles

News

Apr 23, 2020

10:47 AM EDT

Twitter CEO Dorsey: ‘Anything is possible especially an edit button’

News

Aug 24, 2019

10:14 AM EDT

Are you experiencing platform subscription fatigue?

News

Aug 16, 2019

3:55 PM EDT

YouTube to allow everyone to watch YouTube Originals for free

News

Apr 6, 2020

7:06 AM EDT

Google offering some YouTube Premium subscribers three months of Stadia Pro

Comments