Fido Xtra perk offers two months free of YouTube Premium

Fido postpaid customers can now receive YouTube Premium free for two months.
This is a Fido Xtra perk that’s available to any Fido postpaid customer currently in good standing. To access the Xtra perk head to the Fido My Account mobile app.
YouTube Premium will allow users to download videos on the app to watch offline and gives access to YouTube Music Premium. It also provides ad-free videos and allows users to play videos in the background when using other apps and when the device is locked.
YouTube Premium costs $11.99 CAD per month in Canada regularly. You’ll also need to redeem the perk by July 1st, 2020.
