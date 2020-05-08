Best Buy Canada offers last minute Mother’s Day tech deals

Best Buy Canada is back in action with a number of new discounts, specifically on some great tech items for Mother’s Day. These weekly deals are valid until May 14th. Here is a summary of what we have found so far and you can still order and score curbside pick-up.
- Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 with Intel Core i5 Processor for $1,349.99 (Save $380)
- Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 with Intel Core i5 Processor for $1,199.99 (Save $150)
- Zenbook Flip with Intel Core i5-10210U Processor for $999.99 (Save $200)
- Spectre x360 with Intel Core i5-1035G4 Processor for $1,299.99 (Save $200)
- HP Intel CoreTM i3-1005G1 Processor for $549.99 (Save $150)
- HP Omen Gaming Laptop with Intel Core i7-9750H Processor 15.6″ for $1,899.99 (Save $100)
- Dell 27″ 1440p WQHD 1ms 144Hz G-Sync Monitor for $549.99 (Save $200)
- LG 29″ 1080p FHD Ultrawide IPS FreeSync Monitor for $229.99 (Save $50)
- LG 32″ 1080p FHD 75Hz IPS Gaming Monitor for $209.99 (Save $50)
- Ultra 3D 512GB G25 Internal SSD for $99.99
- WD My Passport 5TB Portable Hard Drive for $159.99 (Save $40)
- Seagate 2TB Backup Plus Slim for $89.99
- iPad Air 10.5″ 256GB with Wi-Fi & 4G LTE (3rd Generation) for $799.99 (Save $220)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 64GB 10.4 for $429.99
- Samsung Galaxy A8 32GB 8″ Tablet for $179.99 (Save $20)
- Amazon Fire 7 7″ 16GB FireOS 6 Tablet for $64.99 (Save $5)
- Save up to $80 on Google Nest cameras
- Buy 2 Lenovo 10” Smart Displays for $219.99 and save $80
- Fitbit Inspire HR Fitness Tracker with Heart Rate Monitor for $89.99 (Save $40)
- Fitbit Versa 2 40mm Smartwatch with Heart Rate Monitor for $199.99 (Save $50)
- Vivosmart 4 Fitness Tracker with Heart Rate Monitor for $129.99 (Save $40)
- Garmin Forerunner 45S 39mm GPS Watch with Heart Rate Monitor for $199.99 (Save $80)
- Garmin Forerunner 245 30mm GPS Watch with Heart Rate Monitor for $349.99 (Save $70)
- Samsung Galaxy Active 40mm Smartwatch with Heart Rate Monitor for $199.99 (Save $50)
- Samsung 65″ 4K HDR Smart QLED TV for $1,399.99 (Save $300)
- LG 55″ 4K HDR Smart LED TV for $649.99 (Save $50)
- Sony 55″ 4K HDR Android Smart LED TV for $999.99 (Save $70)
- Sony WHCH500 On-Ear Bluetooth Headphones $49.99 (Save $70)
- Samsung Galaxy Buds+ for $179.99 (Save $20)
- Jabra Elite Sport Truly Wireless Earbuds for $159.99 (Save $120)
- Nanoleaf Aurora Rhythm Smart LED Panels – 9-Pack for $199.99 (Save $50)
- Xbox One X 1TB Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Ed. Bundle for $379.99 (Save $100)
Source: Best Buy Canada
