Google Duo group calls are coming to web browsers in upcoming update

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, video calling has become essential for many people. Now, Google is adding new features to Duo, the company’s video chat platform, according to a recent blog post from the company.
Google Duo is adding group calling on the web, link sharing and a family mode. Group calling was previously limited to Android and iOS devices.
Previously, group sizes expanded from eight to twelve. The tech giant now has plans to expand groups to 32 in the coming weeks.
The update will feature a new layout with a six-person square grid and a scrolling loop of the other callers.
Instead of inviting every contact ahead of the call, Google Duo users can add anyone with a Google account via a link to the group conversation.
The previously mentioned family mode adds fun features, including doodling, effects and masks. Everyone in the call can see the fun edits in Duo’s feed.
Family mode isn’t limited to group calls and also works for one on one conversations too. Further, the new mode includes an option to hide the mute and end call buttons to prevent a premature disconnect.
Source: Google Via: 9To5Google
