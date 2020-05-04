PREVIOUS
EA Play Live transitions to digital event in June with ‘world premieres’

EA's annual event is scheduled for June 11

May 4, 2020

2:51 PM EDT

Even with this year’s E3 cancelled, Electronic Arts announced that its annual EA Play event is going digital this June.

“EA Play Live goes digital in 2020,” Electronic Arts tweeted on Monday.

 

EA Play was born out of the video game publisher’s decision to drop out of officially attending E3 in 2015. Electronic Arts has been doing its own event over the weekend before E3 officially kicks off since 2016.

Instead of taking place over multiple days, EA Play Live will be broadcasted as a digital event for one day on Thursday, June 11th.

The event announcement comes on the heels of ‘The Game Awards’ host Geoff Keighley revealing ‘Summer Game Fest’. It’s a four-month-long all-digital consumer celebration” of video games. The celebration is set to feature breaking news, in-game events, and free playable content from the likes of CD Projekt Red, Sony, Microsoft, Warner Bros., Square Enix and Valve.

The Star Wars publisher didn’t really give any teases on what “world premieres” video game fans can expect. Knowing EA’s past showcases, it will focus on its licensed sports titles like Madden and FIFA, The Sims, and, possibly, a new Battlefield game from developer DICE.

EA’s Motive studio in Montreal is rumoured to be working on a Star Wars game, Project Maverick which leaked on the PlayStation Store in March. Meanwhile, BioWare Edmonton is also working on an ‘Anthem 2.0 in the style of No Man’s Sky Beyond.

Image credit: EA

Source: EA Via: Polygon

