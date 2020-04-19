Canadian Tire says its website is ‘over capacity’ amid COVID-19 pandemic

Canadian Tire has noted that it is having some trouble facilitating online and curbside pick-up orders due to increases in demand.
“With so many Canadians turning to eCommerce and our Curbside Pick Up service to get their essentials, our website has seen incredible increases in demand and is frankly, over capacity,” the retailer wrote on its website.
Canadian Tire says that its teams are working around the clock and as quickly as possible to expand capacity and reinforce stability so that its customers can get what they need.
Customers have taken to Twitter to report problems with the curbside pick-up service, noting that they are having trouble reaching the phone line they are supposed to call to receive their order once they arrive at the store after ordering online.
The retailer has responded saying that it’s experiencing high call volumes.
Hi there, We are experiencing higher than normal call volumes at this time as our storefront is closed to in-store shopping. Please try your call again. Thank you for your patience during these unprecedented times.
— Canadian Tire (@CanadianTire) April 18, 2020
Many people also reported problems with the website since the start of the pandemic, and Canadian Tire has since acknowledged the issue and notes that it’s frustrating for both the company and its customers.
Source: Canadian Tire
