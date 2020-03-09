Vidéotron expands residential phone services to Abitibi, Quebec

Vidéotron has expanded to Abitibi, Quebec to bring residential cable telephone services via the Cable Amos network that it acquired in December.
The company carried out its first wireline installation in the region on March 6th. This first installation begins the rollout of Vidéotron’s services in the city.
Vidéotron’s first customer in the region is Sylvie Dufresne, who is the daughter of Télédistribution Amos Inc. founder Éduoard Dufresne. In December 2019, Vidéotron signed an agreement to acquire Télédistribution Amos Inc and its network.
“For too long, Abitibians have suffered from the lack of competition – particularly in residential telephone service. Healthy telecommunications competition in Abitibi begins now and the winners will be local residents and businesses,” Jean-Fançois Pruneau, the president and CEO of Vidéotron, said in a press release.
Vidéotron says that it’s currently only offering residential phone services, but that it plans to provide its full line of services in the coming months.
Source: Vidéotron
