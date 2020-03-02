Canadian tech company Redbrick acquires U.S. website builder Leadpages

Victoria, B.C.-based tech company Redbrick announced the acquisition of Minnesota-based no-code website builder Leadpages.
Redbrick, which operates as the parent of a portfolio of digital companies, is a major player in Victoria’s fast-growing tech industry. Leadpages is a website builder aimed at entrepreneurs and small-business marketers. It’s a tool to help them build and publish websites that can generate leads and “transform clicks into customers,” according to a release from Redbrick.
Further, the acquisition will add Leadpages to Redbrick’s growing portfolio and bring the company’s annual revenue run rate to $80 million CAD in 2020.
Leadpages currently has over 40,000 users with annual revenue of $18 million USD (about $24.1 million CAD).
“Entrepreneurs and small businesses need support, not only easily building user-friendly websites, but also converting website visits to sales, and Leadpages has a proven track record of helping clients successfully accelerate their growth,” said Tobyn Sowden, CEO of Redbrick.
Leadpages will continue to operate under the Redbrick portfolio and shared-services model, and its 40-person team will continue to operate out of Minnesota.
Comments