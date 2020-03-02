PREVIOUS|
News

New Apple ad shows various MacBooks and look-a-likes from anime

The ad even shows MacBook-like laptops with alternate fruit logos, like pears

Mar 2, 2020

8:01 AM EST

0 comments

MacBook illustration from anime

Apple’s marketing team often does an excellent job with advertisements for the company’s signature products, but the latest ad may take the cake.

The most recent commercial from the Cupertino, California-based tech giant stitches together short clips from a variety of anime showing the company’s iconic MacBook (or MacBook look-a-likes).

While many of the laptops featured in the ad don’t have the signature Apple logo on the back, they all sport the MacBook’s recognizable design. That means a clean, thin, grey/silver body, a black keyboard and an embossed logo on the lid, usually in the form of some kind of fruit.

The clips featured in the commercial come from Mr. Osomatsu, New Game!Keroro GunsouYour NameWeathering With You and more, according to The Verge.

Further, the ad briefly shows characters wearing AirPods and another wearing wired white earbuds, possibly a call back to Apple’s EarPods.

Source: Apple Via: The Verge

Related Articles

News

Mar 1, 2020

1:07 PM EST

Apple bans Clearview AI’s iPhone app for violating its policies

News

Feb 10, 2020

12:44 PM EST

Oscar winner Taika Waititi says MacBooks have ‘horrendous’ keyboards

News

Feb 28, 2020

2:24 PM EST

iOS 13.4 beta hints Apple could be working on Wi-Fi ‘OS Recovery’ feature

News

Feb 14, 2020

12:30 PM EST

Adventurous developers get Windows 10X running on MacBook, Surface Go

Comments