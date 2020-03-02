Here’s what’s coming to DAZN Canada in March 2020

Each month, DAZN features live sporting events and original content on its platform in Canada.
This March, soccer will be highlighted by full coverage of the Champions League Round of 16, and standout fixtures in the Premier League. Boxing this month will showcase Vergil Ortiz Jr. taking on Samuel Vargas on March 28, and MMA action is back with Bellator 241 headlined by Patricio Pitbull vs. Pedro Carvalho on March 13. You can also catch Europa League, MLS, WTA, Rugby, Darts, and League Cup – all on DAZN.
Daily
- The Pat McAfee Show
March 1
- Premier League
- Everton vs. Manchester United
- Tottenham Hotspur vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers
- Serie A: Juventus vs. Internazionale
- League Cup: Aston Villa vs. Manchester City
March 7
- Premier League: Arsenal vs. West Ham United
March 8
- Premier League
- Manchester United vs. Manchester City
- Chelsea vs. Everton
March 10
- Champions League
- RB Leipzig vs. Tottenham Hotspur
- Valencia vs. Atalanta
March 11
- Champions League
- Liverpool vs. Atletico Madrid
- PSG vs. Borussia Dortmund
March 15
- Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur vs. Manchester United
- Serie A: Milan vs. Roma
March 16
- Premier League: Everton vs. Liverpool
March 17
- Champions League
- Juventus vs. Olympique Lyonnais
- Manchester City vs. Real Madrid
March 18
- Champions League
- Barcelona vs. Napoli
- Bayern Munchen vs. Chelsea
March 20
- Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur vs. West Ham United
March 21
- Premier League: Chelsea vs. Manchester City
March 28
- Boxing (Golden Boy): Vergil Ortiz Jr. vs. Samuel Vargas
Source: Dazn Canada
