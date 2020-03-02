PREVIOUS
Here’s what’s coming to DAZN Canada in March 2020

Mar 2, 2020

9:32 AM EST

Each month, DAZN features live sporting events and original content on its platform in Canada.

This March, soccer will be highlighted by full coverage of the Champions League Round of 16, and standout fixtures in the Premier League. Boxing this month will showcase Vergil Ortiz Jr. taking on Samuel Vargas on March 28, and MMA action is back with Bellator 241 headlined by Patricio Pitbull vs. Pedro Carvalho on March 13. You can also catch Europa League, MLS, WTA, Rugby, Darts, and League Cup – all on DAZN.

Daily

  • The Pat McAfee Show

March 1

  • Premier League
  • Everton vs. Manchester United
  • Tottenham Hotspur vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers
  • Serie A: Juventus vs. Internazionale
  • League Cup: Aston Villa vs. Manchester City

March 7

  • Premier League: Arsenal vs. West Ham United

March 8

  • Premier League
  • Manchester United vs. Manchester City
  • Chelsea vs. Everton

March 10

  • Champions League
  • RB Leipzig vs. Tottenham Hotspur
  • Valencia vs. Atalanta

March 11

  • Champions League
  • Liverpool vs. Atletico Madrid
  • PSG vs. Borussia Dortmund

March 15

  • Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur vs. Manchester United
  • Serie A: Milan vs. Roma

March 16

  • Premier League: Everton vs. Liverpool

March 17

  • Champions League
  • Juventus vs. Olympique Lyonnais
  • Manchester City vs. Real Madrid

March 18

  • Champions League
  • Barcelona vs. Napoli
  • Bayern Munchen vs. Chelsea

March 20

  • Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur vs. West Ham United

March 21

  • Premier League: Chelsea vs. Manchester City

March 28

  • Boxing (Golden Boy): Vergil Ortiz Jr. vs. Samuel Vargas

Source: Dazn Canada

