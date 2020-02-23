PREVIOUS|
Google revamps its terms of service to give users more clarity

It also promises to provide better communication for users

Google is notifying users that it changed its terms of service, and has done its best to make them easier to understand.

The tech giant said that although the new terms still use legal language, it has tried to make them more transparent for users. For instance, Google is adding definitions and links in its terms of service to clarify some points.

Further, Google says it will provide better communication for users, and is going to clarify when it will change services. It plans to send more notifications when services are changing.

“We committed to giving you notice if changes we make to a service are significant and might negatively affect you (except in urgent situations such as a legal requirement),” Google wrote.

The tech giant has outlined that it’s not changing its privacy policy or restricting users’ rights. It seems that the purpose of the new terms of service is to get more people to read them and understand Google and its choices a bit more.

For instance, when you go to the ‘age requirements’ section, Google explains: “if you’re a parent or legal guardian, we explained when you’re responsible for your child’s activity on the services.”

Essentially, it looks like the tech giant is trying to clarify its position on privacy and other key topics.

