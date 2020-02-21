PREVIOUS|
Xbox One X sale drops bundle price to $379

The Xbox One X is now close to the price of the One S

Feb 21, 2020

11:24 AM EST

Microsoft has heavily discounted the Xbox One X at a bunch of retailers, bringing the price down from $599 to $379 in Canada.

Now that the Xbox One X is down to the regular price of Xbox One S, Microsoft has also reduced the price of an Xbox One S bundle to $299.

All of the deals aren’t available at every videogame retailer in Canada, but it seems like most places have at least one bundle priced at $379.

You can find a bundle at Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, EB Games and Microsoft.

The bundles on offer from Microsoft are:

  • Xbox One X Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Bundle (1TB) – $379.99
  • Xbox One X Forza Horizon 4: Lego Speed Champions Bundle (1TB) – $379.99
  • Xbox One X Gears 5 Limited Edition Bundle (1TB) – $379.99
  • Xbox One X Gears 5 Bundle (1TB) – $379.99
  • Xbox One X NBA 2K20 Special Edition Bundle (1TB) – $379.99
  • $379.99Xbox One X NBA 2K20 Bundle (1TB) – $379.99
  • Xbox One S Forza Horizon 4 LEGO® Speed Champions bundle (1TB) – $299.99

Source: Microsoft

