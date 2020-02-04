PREVIOUS|
Twitter to remove manipulated media that poses a safety risk

The social media giant is attempting to prevent the spread of deepfakes on its platform

Feb 4, 2020

4:28 PM EST

Twitter says that it will remove manipulated content if it is deceptively shared and poses a safety risk.

The social media giant says that it won’t let users “deceptively share synthetic or manipulated media that are likely to cause harm.”

Manipulated content will be removed if it poses a threat to the physical safety of a person or group, or if there’s a risk of mass violence or widespread civil unrest. Twitter will also remove content if it poses a threat to the privacy or ability of a person or group to freely express themselves.

The new rule is part of its new policy on synthetic and manipulated media. This includes well-crafted deepfake videos along with media that is altered in a low-tech fashion.

Starting March 5th, Twitter will also start labelling tweets that include manipulated media to provide users with more context. Media that has been clipped or overdubbed in an attempt to change its meaning would include this type of label.

Interestingly, Twitter recently removed Baby Nut meme accounts created by Planters to fight manipulation.

Source: Twitter

