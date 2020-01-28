DAZN is streaming NFL Super Bowl 2020 LIV in Canada

Similar to 2019, sports streaming platform DAZN is set to air the NFL’s Super Bowl LIV featuring the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, February 2nd.
DAZN also streamed Super Bowl LIII back in 2019. DAZN is priced at $20 CAD per month or $150 per year following a one-month free trial. The streaming service is the home to NFL Game Pass, which gives subscribers access to every NFL game in HD.
DAZN is available on several platforms, including Roku devices and TVs, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, iOS, Android, desktop, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.
We’ll have a complete guide outlining the various platforms Canadians can watch Super Bowl LIV on later this week.
Source: Dazn Canada
