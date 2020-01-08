Warner Bros. will begin using AI to help with movie-making decisions

Studio giant Warner Bros. will start using artificial intelligence (AI) to make decisions at the greenlighting stage, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
WB’s chairman Toby Emmerich signed a deal with Cinelytic and will be using the company’s AI-driven project management system.
Under this deal, WB will use the technology’s data and predictive analytics to make these decisions. This AI will be able to assess the value of an actor in any territory and predict how much a film will be expected to make in theatres.
This AI won’t be able to predict surprise hits, but it will be able to cut down on the work of execs who have to spend a lot of time trying to figure this out themselves. To explain further, the AI will be to tell execs if a film would need a more or less marketing in a specific region.
Additionally, the AI could also help decide if a movie should play at specific festivals or if Warner Bros. should bother making it at all, potentially saving the studio from misfires (like Catwoman.)
Cinelytic was founded four years ago by Tobias Queisser, and the company has been building and testing the AI for three years. Cinelytic has also partnered with Ingenious Media and Productivity Media. Additionally, Cinelytic last year raised $2.25 million USD (roughly $2.93 million CAD) from T&B Media Global to advance the company’s machine learning technology.
Source: The Hollywood Reporter
