Twitter for Mac update includes basic Touch Bar support

Twitter for Mac has been updated to include basic Touch Bar support, allowing users to compose a tweet through the Touch Bar.
9to5Mac notes that the Touch Bar feature is quite preliminary at this point and that there is a lot of blank space. There are only a few buttons at the moment. One of the buttons lets users switch between their most recent and most relevant timelines. Other sections of the Touch Bar include buttons to compose direct messages, launch preferences and view lists.
This new update means that MacBooks with a Touch Bar or Sidecar with iPads as a second display won’t be blank anymore while using the app.
Although the options are a bit basic right now, it’s a helpful feature that has the potential to get updated with more features in the future.
Source: Mac App Store
