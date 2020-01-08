PREVIOUS
News

Twitter for Mac update includes basic Touch Bar support

There are currently only a few buttons available on the Touch Bar

Jan 8, 2020

3:03 PM EST

0 comments

Twitter

Twitter for Mac has been updated to include basic Touch Bar support, allowing users to compose a tweet through the Touch Bar.

9to5Mac notes that the Touch Bar feature is quite preliminary at this point and that there is a lot of blank space. There are only a few buttons at the moment. One of the buttons lets users switch between their most recent and most relevant timelines. Other sections of the Touch Bar include buttons to compose direct messages, launch preferences and view lists.

This new update means that MacBooks with a Touch Bar or Sidecar with iPads as a second display won’t be blank anymore while using the app.

Although the options are a bit basic right now, it’s a helpful feature that has the potential to get updated with more features in the future.

Source: Mac App Store

Related Articles

News

Jan 6, 2020

11:22 AM EST

Twitter unveils new support hub for academic researchers

News

Jan 7, 2020

8:08 PM EST

Twitter says more than 1.2 billion tweets were about gaming in 2019

News

Jan 8, 2020

2:59 PM EST

Twitter will soon let you control who can reply to your tweets

Comments