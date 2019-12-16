Koodo launches Winter Sale with phone deals and a double data promo

Telus flanker brand Koodo launched its ‘Winter Sale’ deals with a variety of promotions, savings, deals and more.
For example, Koodo is offering a pair of Huawei FreeBuds Lite with a Huawei P30 or P30 Pro on the Tab — it’s an online-only deal. Further, Koodo is offering some double-data promotions, as well as $60 off JBL Tune 120TWA truly wireless earbuds in Koodo stores.
The double data promotion applies to select plans and simply doubles the initial data offering. Plans and prices are listed below at the BYOP level, and increase accordingly based on which device you choose to get and the Tab you get it on.
- $45 2GB (1Gb + 1GB)
- $55 4GB (2GB + 2GB)
- $60 6GB (3GB + 3GB)
- $65 8GB (4GB + 4GB)
All the above plans include unlimited minutes and messaging. If you’re looking for more or less data or monthly cost, Koodo has other options as well, including a $75 10GB plan, $35 unlimited messaging and minutes with no data and $30 1GB with no calling.
Below are some of the top phone deals:
- LG G8X ThinQ Dual-Screen – $0 on Tab Extra Large (save $400)
- iPhone 8 – $0 on Tab Medium (save $250)
- Motorola One Vision – $0 on Tab Medium with a $100 bill credit (save $120)
- Huawei P30 Lite – $0 on Tab Small with $100 bill credit (save $120)
- Samsung Galaxy S10e – $0 on Tab Large (save $645)
- Huawei P30 Pro – $0 on Tab Extra Large (save $310, get FreeBuds Lite)
- iPhone XR – $0 on Tab Large (save $300)
- Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ – $200 on Tab Extra Extra Large (save $500)
- iPhone XS Max 0 $50 on Tab Extra Extra Large (save $390)
There are plenty of other deals and discounts available on devices. To check out everything that’s available, head over to Koodo’s website.
