WestJet launches AI chatbot Juliet on Google Assistant

WestJet has launched its digital travel assistant Juliet on Google Assistant, giving customers an easier way of learning about their flight details and any other travel information.
A press release indicated that customers can say: “Hey Google, ask WestJet.” This allows users to manage itineraries, travel documentation, ID requirements and even information regarding travelling with pets and service animals.
The release also indicated that guests will be able to “determine in real-time with the help of her handy baggage-size calculator whether a bag needs to be checked or can be carried on.”
Juliet is powered by artificial intelligence and has been learning for the past 16 months.WestJet said in the release that Google Assistant was selected as the platform based on user data and research.
“WestJet continues to innovate and provide more convenient ways for our guests to engage effortlessly with WestJet during their travel journeys,” Alfredo Tan, WestJet’s chief digital and innovation officer, said in the release. “Juliet was the first AI chatbot launched by a Canadian airline and as we build on her success, we will continue to personalize and advance her trusted abilities across additional platforms for our guests.”
Here are some of the questions you can ask Juliet:
“Hey Google, ask WestJet the flight status for WS123 today”
“Hey Google, ask WestJet about travelling with my dog”
“Hey Google, ask WestJet what identification I need to travel”
“Hey Google, ask WestJet about baggage costs”
Source: WestJet
