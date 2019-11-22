Twitter is rolling out two-factor authentication that doesn’t need a user’s phone number.
In September, the social media giant said that the new feature would be releasing in the near future.
Two-factor authentication with a phone number, which was launched in 2017, aimed to provide an extra buffer of security to an account. At the time, however, and up until now, users have had to add a phone number to their Twitter account.
Twitter has now finally rolled out the new feature, which will allow users to secure their account with two-factor authentication without having to supply a number. This means that you can use a mobile security app, as 9to5Mac reports, like Authy or Google Authenticator, which then generates a two-factor code.
The feature doesn’t work yet with security keys because they aren’t supported outside of the web version of Twitter.
To set up the two-factor authentication via the web, click on the three dots in the sidebar on Twitter.com. Then click ‘Settings and Privacy,’ then ‘Account,’ then ‘Security,’ and finally, select ‘Two-Factor authentication.’
You will then be able to choose between text message, authentication app and security key.
To remove your phone number on your Twitter profile, click the three dots in the sidebar on Twitter.com. Then click ‘Settings and Privacy,’ then ‘Account,’ then ‘Security,’ then click ‘Phone,’ finally, click ‘Delete phone number.’
Using another method of two-factor authentification is more secure than providing a phone number. By providing your phone number you could be a victim of SIM swapping, which is when a hacker calls your carrier claiming they’ve lost their phone and provides the carrier with a new SIM card. The hacker will then be able to easily access various accounts by having services send an authentication code to the new number.
Last month, Twitter also announced that it unintentionally used two-factor authentication phone numbers for targetted advertising.
Source: 9to5Mac
Comments