Facebook fixes iOS app issue that let camera activate in background

Facebook says that it has fixed the issue that allowed its iOS app to activate a phone’s camera in the background without the user knowing.
The social media giant confirmed to The Verge that it submitted fixes for the issue and that the updated app is now available in the App Store. The issue was not present for Android users.
A Facebook user named Joshua Maddux revealed that the company’s iOS app ran the camera in the background. It appeared to happen while users scrolled through their news feed. He discovered the behaviour and shared a recording of it online.
The Next Web was also able to replicate the behaviour. It’s worth noting that the bug only appeared to be present on iPhones running iOS 13.2.2.
Users should download the updated app as soon as possible to avoid any issues. Once you install the new updated app, Facebook should no longer be able to consistently activate your camera.
Source: The Verge
