PREVIOUS|
News

iPhone 12 concept design shows off four rear-facing cameras

The next iPhone could feature a rear time-of-flight sensor that improves 'Portrait Mode'

Nov 11, 2019

8:24 AM EST

0 comments

While the iPhone 11 series has only just been released, renders of what the next iPhone might look like have already surfaced.

According to PhoneArena, the renders were created based on analyst Ming-Chi Kuo’s expectations of what the iPhone 12 will look like. The renders share several similarities with the design of Apple’s iPhone 4, 5 and even the SE, as well as Apple’s recently released iPad Pro.

The notch looks like it has shrunk a bit in these renders. Rumours have also suggested that this new iPhone could feature a rear time-of-flight sensor that improves ‘Portrait Mode’ and includes better augmented reality (AR) features.

Image credit: PhoneArena

Source: PhoneArena Via: 9to5Mac

Related Articles

News

Nov 11, 2019

7:02 AM EST

Apple’s upcoming Mac Pro appears in Calvin Harris’ Instagram Story

News

Nov 8, 2019

11:29 AM EST

Apple Arcade adds six new games, now has 100 total

News

Nov 11, 2019

11:14 AM EST

Apple reportedly plans to launch AR headset in 2022, smart glasses in 2023

Comments