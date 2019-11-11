iPhone 12 concept design shows off four rear-facing cameras

While the iPhone 11 series has only just been released, renders of what the next iPhone might look like have already surfaced.
According to PhoneArena, the renders were created based on analyst Ming-Chi Kuo’s expectations of what the iPhone 12 will look like. The renders share several similarities with the design of Apple’s iPhone 4, 5 and even the SE, as well as Apple’s recently released iPad Pro.
The notch looks like it has shrunk a bit in these renders. Rumours have also suggested that this new iPhone could feature a rear time-of-flight sensor that improves ‘Portrait Mode’ and includes better augmented reality (AR) features.
Image credit: PhoneArena
Source: PhoneArena Via: 9to5Mac
