YouTube launches ‘Super Stickers’ feature to support creators

YouTube has launched a new feature called ‘Super Stickers’ that allows fans to purchase animated stickers during creators’ livestreams.
The platform says this new feature is part of its on-going efforts to ensure that the creator community can thrive and earn revenue. It says it’s also another way for fans to show creators how much they enjoy their content.
The stickers are available in a variety of designs and different languages. They range from 99¢ USD (approximately $1.31 CAD) to $50 USD (approximately $65 CAD).
The initial release includes eight sticker packs, five of which are animated. YouTube says there will be more stickers released in the future.
The Super Stickers are inspired by Super Chat, which is a feature that lets fans purchase messages to stand out within a live chat.
YouTube says that there are over 100,000 channels that have received Super Chats and that some streams have earned more than $400 USD (approximately CAD) per minute.
Comments