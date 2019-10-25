PREVIOUS
Google Pixel 4 retail box features Easter egg animation

Activate the animation with Google Lens

For those who purchased the Google Pixel 4 devices, there’s actually a hidden Easter egg on the box.

Use your phone and turn on Google Lens. Then scan the back of the Pixel 4’s box. Afterwards, the box will display a welcome with a plethora of Google-themed slogans. At the end of the animation, there will be a link you can follow @googlepixel on Instagram.

It’s a pretty interesting animation, and it’s cool that Google did this. It doesn’t, however, show anything that users need to know. It’s also an interesting demo of what the Lens can do and an implementation of augmented reality.

The Pixel 4 and 4 XL are now available in Canada.

